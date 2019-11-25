CM Buzdar calls on PM Imran Khan

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has held a second meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad within the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to administrative changes and political scenario in the province were discussed.

PM Khan also held a separate meeting with Punjab CM on Sunday after the core committee meeting of PTI and expressed anger over the lack of governance in Punjab province.

The sources said PM Imran also directed Buzdar to reshuffle bureaucracy in the province for governance.

PM Imran during the core committee meeting, directed PTI legal wizard Babar Awan to highlight legal aspects of the foreign funding case against the party in order to offset the opposition’s propaganda over the issue.

PM Imran also directed Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to raise the incident of the Holy Quran’s desecration in Norway with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

