CM Buzdar forms committee to review health facilities in Lahore hospitals

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday formed a committee to review arrangements related to health facilities in Lahore-based hospitals, ARY News reported.

As per details, an eight-member committee has been formed on the directions of the Punjab chief minister.

The committee will visit hospitals and submit its report regarding the availability of health facilities in hospitals on daily basis.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that every citizen of Punjab will get health insurance by the end of December 2021.

Read: Police nab suspect who left female student’s body outside Lahore hospital

PM Imran Khan inaugurated Kamyab Kisan scheme during his visit to Sahiwal today in order to provide a special package to farmers.

He announced that the people of Sahiwal will also get Rs750,000 health insurance.

Comments

comments