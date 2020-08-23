CM Buzdar forms committee for addressing Lahore issues

LAHORE: Taking notice of issues of the provincial capital, the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has constituted a ministerial committee to resolve the civic issues of Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore here on Sunday, Punjab CM Usman Buzdar said the committee will meet after every fifteen days in which concerned departments will present their progress report.

Usman Buzdar has also directed officials to develop a strategy to solve parking issues and overcharging.

“A comprehensive plan is being evolved to solve Parking issue in the city,” he said. It was also decided in the meeting that strict legal action will be taken against vehicles emitting smoke.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had launched LDA Insaf Web Portal and Mobile App to facilitate citizens to register their complaints or submit applications online without any hassle of having to visit the office of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the LDA insaf portal, he had termed this initiative an important step for redressal of citizens’ plaints without any impediment. Besides, he elaborated, an online appointment can also be secured for visiting the LDA office with its help.

The chief minister had said the online portal will also facilitate online submission of various sorts of applications as well as court orders as citizens can also have their queries answered through it.

