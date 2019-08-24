CM Buzdar directs concerned departments to take effective measures against dengue

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed all concerned departments to take effective measures to control the spread of dengue virus in Lahore, Rawalpindi and other cities of the province.

While issuing directives from Lahore on Saturday, he said the plan devised for control of dengue should be implemented effectively.

The Chief Minister directed Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to mobilize field teams for this purpose.

He said immediate measures should be taken for early disposal of accumulated rain water.

earing dengue outbreak amid monsoon rains, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid on July 25, directed public hospitals to improve preparedness level to fight dengue

A total of 1,239 dengue fever cases, including six deaths, were reported all over Sindh during the last eight months.

These figures were given in a report submitted by Health Secretary Saeed Awan to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah today.

It said some 1,239 cases of dengue fever were registered all over Sindh from January 20 to August 20, which included six deaths from the viral infection.

Comments

comments