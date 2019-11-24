CM Buzdar for timely completion of uplift projects

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the concerned authorities to complete all development projects within the stipulated time period.

The Punjab CM in a statement has said that no compromise would be made on the quality of development projects, adding that he would personally monitor progress on development projects and would not allow anyone to interfere in the progress of backward areas.

Progress and prosperity is an inherent right of people belonging to backward areas and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was returning that right to people living in far-flung areas, concluded Usman Buzdar.

CM Usman Buzdar on Friday said that no one will be allowed to hinder the journey of development in the country.

Addressing a ceremony in Mianwali, CM Buzdar said the elements opposing national development went to Islamabad recently to stop the journey of national development but the people foiled their plan.

He said that the foundation stone of eight mega projects worth Rs19 billion laid in Mianwali today to facilitate the local people.

The chief minister announced to set-up a mother-and-child hospital and nursing college in Mianwali whereas five more hospitals will be constructed in five big cities of the province with an amount of Rs20 billion.

