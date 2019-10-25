Nefarious elements trying to deter Pakistan from path of progress: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar says that some elements do not want Pakistan to be on the path of development.

In a statement today (Friday), he said the country needs stability, politics of chaos and anarchy could prove detrimental for the nation’s future.

Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and CM Punjab Usman Buzdar talked to each other over the phone earlier in the day in context of the upcoming protests and demonstrations led by JUIF’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman against the government along with the health of opposition leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Both dignitaries agreed to allow the political leader’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz to visit and meet her ailing father, whenever possible, in accordance with the law.

Both government officials also agreed to exhaust all possible options, providing the best healthcare to the former Prime Minister.

An accountability court had extended physical remands of PMLN’s Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas by 14 days (November 8), in a corruption case pertaining to Chaudhry Sugar Mills for which the politicians are currently serving detention.

