Nawaz satisfied over medical treatment, facilities: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Friday that she met the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif yesterday and he had shown satisfaction over the medical treatment and facilities being provided to him, ARY News reported.

Yasmin Rashid in her statement to media said that Sharif expressed satisfaction over the medical procedures of the doctors and he is being given immunoglobulin injections. She detailed that the physicians have detected the reason behind the reduction in platelet count and the treatment of his disease is possible in the country.

She said that the doctors have started medicines to Sharif and he will soon recover from his ailment. “Nawaz Sharif Sahib told me that he is satisfied with the treatment. He has also contacted senior doctor Tahir Shamsi.” Rashid said.

On Tuesday, Dr Yasmin Rashid had said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is being provided best medical facilities at Services Hospital.

Read More: Medical board to conduct various tests of ailing Nawaz Sharif at hospital

The minister also visited Services Institutes of Medical Sciences, here today,where she was briefed about the latest condition of the former PM.

Later, talking to newsmen, Yasmin Rashid said a six-member medical board comprising senior doctors, is examining the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo.

Yasmin Rashid said doctors are trying to find out the cause behind low platelets count of the former prime minister. The VIP room of Services Hospital has been declared a sub-jail for Nawaz Sharif, as the corruption culprit is currently under treatment at the medical facility.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had stated that the room would be a sub-jail for Nawaz Sharif. A heavy contingent of police will remain deployed outside the hospital until the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo gets well.

