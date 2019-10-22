Medical board to conduct various tests of ailing Nawaz Sharif at hospital

LAHORE: A medical board headed by Prof. Mahmood Ayaz will conduct various tests of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who was shifted at Services Hospital here on Monday night due to low count of platelets, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A medical board comprises of six members including senior physicians, gastroenterologist, anesthetist holding a meeting chaired by Dr MAhmood Ayaz.

The board will check the health condition of Nawaz Sharif and will decide about conducting various tests of the ailing former prime minister.

Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital amid strict security for medical checkup on Monday night.

Prof. Mahmood Ayaz and a team of doctors had conducted initial examination of Sharif after his admission at the hospital.

Talking to journalists, Dr Mahmood Ayaz earlier said that Nawaz Sharif’s platelet count was low from normal range and added that it could be happened owing to scores of reasons. He said that platelet count could fall due to excessive use of medicines.

Later, a NAB spokesperson told the journalists that Nawaz Sharif’s health was better and added that he was tested negative for the mosquito-borne disease dengue.

“Nawaz Sharif has been suffering from low fever since few days,” hospital sources earlier said.

Earlier, taking to the social networking website, Twitter, Nawaz’s personal physician Dr Adnan Malik said that the PML-N supremo required immediate hospitalization for medical treatment.

Nawaz Sharif has been admitted at a VIP room of the Services Hospital, which has been declared as sub-jail, sources said.

No person has been allowed to meet Sharif except the doctors, according to sources.

The officials of National Accountability Bureau and police will be remain deployed at the hospital until he remained admitted there, sources added.

