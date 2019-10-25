Court seeks transcript of Fazl’s speeches as evidence for sedition

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court whilst hearing arguments in a sedition petition filed against Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leader of Jamiat e Ulema Islam (JUIF) today, sought tangible proofs, ARY News reported.

The court demanded a transcript of all the speeches deemed seditious by the filer of the petition to be presented as evidence in the court of law.

A formal investigation in the matter would then be kicked off if the evidence is deemed satisfactory.

A civilian who took the matter to court against the political and religious leader claimed that the religious cleric had made speeches against the state and had incited negative emotions and actions against it.

The petition reads that Maulana’s firebrand speeches could become a harbinger of chaos and anarchy in the country.

The petition also claims that armed militias were being prepared by Fazlur Rehman who had been prepared to disrupt peace and harmony of the country under the garb of ‘Azadi March’.

The petition demands a formal sedition inquiry against the opposition leader and also seeks a complete ban on his speeches and media appearances.

Addressing a press conference in Sukkur yesterday (Thursday), Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that JUI-F will hold gathering in Karachi on October 27 which he is set to attend.

“JUI-F will start Azadi March from Karachi and will enter into federal capital on October 31 (Thursday), said Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

