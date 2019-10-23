ISLAMABAD: The government has devised a strategy to tackle the ‘Azadi March’ announced by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, citing sources ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The government will implement a strategy in three phases, sources said. In the first phase the government’s negotiating committee will hold talks with the opposition and in case of failure of negotiations a crackdown will be launched for arrests at district and divisional levels, according to sources.

Finally, the administration will use the option of force in third stage as the last resort to thwart the protest, sources added.

The protest rallies at the inter-provincial roads will not be allowed .

It is pertinent to mention here that containers are already being provided at various highways of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and capital city of Islamabad to thwart the participants of the opposition azadi march.

Punjab Police department has cancelled leaves of its employees and containers being supplied at various highways in the province. The government has delegated special powers to deputy commissioners including registration of cases under charges of instigating for mutiny and other serious charges.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa containers have been placed to close strategic Attock bridge. Moreover, law enforcement personnel have been deployed at central highway of Malakand, while Sawabi Interchange of the motorway will be blocked if required, officials said.

Moreover, Balochistan government has also warned against the azadi march in the province. Provincial Home Minister has said that the circumstances in province were not conducive for allowing people to come to roads, warning action by the state if its writ will be challenged.

