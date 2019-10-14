Govt taking steps to improve education sector in province, says Balochistan governor  

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said that the incumbent government was taking long term steps for the betterment of the educational sector in the province.

He was talking to educationists and other senior officials on the occasion of his visit to Cadet College Nushki on Monday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Governor expressed satisfaction over the performance of the college.

Earlier in the day, a scandal regarding harassment and blackmailing the students of Balochistan University was unearthed.

The law enforcement agencies have arrested the university’s security branch officer and surveillance in-charge for blackmailing students with the help of immodest video content, informed sources said.

The videos and footage of secretly installed cameras were also recovered from the accused, which were used for blackmailing the students, most of them girls, according to sources.

The scope of investigation has been expanded to around 200 employees of the university. The accused had secretly installed cameras in various blocks of the university and footage of these equipment was being used to blackmail the students, both girls and boys.

A spokesperson of the Government of Balochistan has promised stern action against those involved in the harassment scandal.

The FIA was further investigating into the scandal, sources added.

