LAHORE: The provincial government of Punjab, has decided to launch a severe crackdown on those found selling drugs outside educational campuses, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Ahmed Khan Buzdar has ordered indiscriminate action against those found involved in the nefarious activity.

CM Buzdar in a statement said that those selling drugs are not worth any mercy, those poisoning the youth deserve to be behind bars.

CM Buzdar issued directives to the law enforcement agencies for swift and prompt action against those found involved and bring them to justice.

Chief Minister also asked the law enforcers to stay in touch with the Anti-narcotics Force (ANF) and work in collusion with them to rid the menace of narcotics from the society.

In conclusion, CM Buzdar said that such black business will not be tolerated in society.

