LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Spokesperson, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Saturday in a tweet claimed that a plethora of dissident Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) members met Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar, ARY News reported.

Taking to the social networking site Gill opined that the friction in the ranks of the two major political parties in the parliament was increasingly becoming apparent.

He also claimed that the dissident political party workers stressed on forming a forward bloc against their parent parties and expressed this wish in front of CM Punjab.

Gill also revealed that most of the people fractioning away from their political identities belong to the PML-N.

CM Buzdar struck down the notion of leading or getting behind such a formation, Gill continued.

CM’s spokesperson unveiled that most party workers were against the deliberations upon the removal of the current chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani.

Gill opined that forming a political stance must have a base and credibility of worth rather than asking people to support corrupt practices and acts of corruption committed by individuals.

“We recovered a car from a political leader’s house yesterday,” said Gill in context of the government owned car taken back from the possession of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz.

Gill elaborated that the car had been designated for foreign dignitaries and their transportation during their visits to Pakistan during the tenure of the deposed ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s tenure which was being used by the family while the father (Nawaz) is currently under arrest.

