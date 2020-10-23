CM Buzdar inaugurates Punjab Rozgar Scheme

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar has inaugurated Punjab Rozgar Scheme which is said to be the largest employment programme in the history of the province, ARY News reported on Friday.

The agreement was signed between the Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) and the Bank of Punjab.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, CM Usman Buzdar said that the government sets the priority to provide easy loans worth over Rs30 billion to youth under the scheme.

He said that the initiative was taken to transform skills of youth into investment by the provincial government. ‘1.6million people to get employment from this scheme.”

Under the Punjab Rozgar Scheme, citizens will be provided easy loans worth more than Rs30 billion for new and running businesses besides assisting the small and medium enterprises to recover from coronavirus crisis.

CM Usman Buzdar said that the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is working hard to serve the masses and added that Punjab Rozgar Scheme to provide maximum employment opportunities in this crunch economic situation.

