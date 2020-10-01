Shop on wheels: Govt gears up to launch scheme for unemployed youth

LAHORE: The government is going to launch a scheme, “Shop on Wheels”, to create employment opportunities for youth under its ambitious Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Special Assistant to the PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar today presided over a meeting in Lahore, also attended by the Punjab chief secretary and other government functionaries, to discuss the project. The meeting approved commencing the registration process of the scheme initially in Punjab.

Dar said the project is aimed at providing employment opportunities to less-educated youth. They will be given well-designed vehicles to sell vegetables and fruits on to earn a living with dignity, he explained. The federal government will provide loans for purchasing vehicles, he added.

The SAPM said the scheme will be expanded to other parts of the country in phases.

