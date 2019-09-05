CM Buzdar orders judicial inquiry into Salahuddin’s custodial killing

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday took notice and ordered a judicial inquiry into the custodial death of viral ATM thief Salahuddin, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Punjab CM has directed to write an application to the Lahore High Court (LHC) for the constitution of a judicial commission to probe the death of Salahuddin who allegedly died from severe torture by police in Rahim Yar Khan.

It has been learnt that Punjab CM decided to form a judicial commission after new evidences surfaced in a police investigation.

Moreover, the CM Buzdar has also removed District Police Officer (DPO) RahimYar Khan from the post.

Earlier in the day, Senior Civil Judge Shaikh Fayaz Hussain has been tasked to carry out a probe into the death of viral ATM thief Salahuddin who allegedly died from severe torture by police in Rahim Yar Khan.

The District and Session appointed Mr Hussain as an inquiry officer to delve into the murder case to find out the truth.

The station house officer (SHO) and two investigation officers of the City-A-Division Police Station, who were nominated in the murder case, have been issued notices to appear before the judicial officer.

Read More: Case registered into death of ATM thief who died in police custody

It must be noted that Salahuddin was arrested when he was recognised by security officials in Rahim Yar Khan on Friday, after the video of him attempting to steal from the ATM and sticking his tongue out at the camera went viral.

He passed away the next day while he was in police custody. He was reportedly suffering from health issues and was rushed to a hospital when his condition deteriorated, where he died.

Comments

comments