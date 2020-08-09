Punjab to plant over one million trees: CM Buzdar kicks off plantation drive

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday launched the tree plantation campaign on the occasion of Tiger Force Day by planting a sapling at Shadman Market Park in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Talking to media on this occasion, the chief minister said that the incumbent government is committed to complete the target of planting ten billion trees in the country by 2023 in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Punjab will plant over one million trees during the ongoing plantation campaign,” he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the government was working to provide a neat and clean environment to the forthcoming generations, adding that Pakistan is facing the challenge of climate change besides COVID-19. “Timely steps are needed to provide a healthy environment to people,” he added.

He said that the provincial government has organized 520 ceremonies in different cities and towns to mark Tiger Force Day and termed the Ravi River Front Urban Development Project as a game-changer project for Pakistan.

Earlier today, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to launch the “biggest ever” tree plantation drive in the country’s history today for the safety of future generations.

In a tweet the other day, Prime Minister Khan had said he wanted “everyone to join me tomorrow, 9 Aug, in planting trees all over Pak.” He added he had asked his party’s members of parliament, ministers, chief ministers and Tiger Force to participate in the biggest tree planting campaign in our history.

