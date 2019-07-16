CM Buzdar rescues people stranded in Lahore’s rain-hit areas

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority and monitored the drainage system through safe city cameras after heavy rainfall lashed different parts of Lahore, ARY News reported.

During his visit to rain-hit areas of Lahore, Punjab CM rescued people to safe locations by giving them ride in his own car.

وزیراعلی پنجاب کا لاہور شہر میں موسلا دھار بارش کے بعد نکاسی آب کے انتظامات کا جائزہ.وزیراعلی نے خودگاڑی چلاکرشہر کے مختلف مقامات کا دورہ کیا؛بارش کے پانی میں پھنسی خواتین اور بچوں کو اپنی گاڑی میں لفٹ دی

لاہور کوپیرس بنانے کا دعوی کرنے والوں نے نکاسی آب کا کوئی منصوبہ نہیں بنایا pic.twitter.com/jD41kIO4np — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) July 16, 2019

The CM Buzdar visited various rain-hit areas of Lahore by driving a car himself. He also directed city administration, Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) to immediately drain out rainwater.

I will not tolerate any negligence, he said and further directed that smooth flow of traffic be ensured and relevant officers should also remain available in the field.

“Early disposal of accumulated water should be ensured and reports be submitted to the CM Office,” he added.

Punjab CM spokesman Shahbaz Gill, CEO Akbar Nasir and Managing Director Aamir Malik were with Usman Buzdar.

On the other hand, at least 12 people were injured in several incidents after a heavy rainfall lash different parts of Lahore.

As per details, seven people were injured in a traffic accident near Beijing underpass while four people were injured in Badami Bagh as a result of roof collapse.

Read More: Heavy rain in parts of Lahore

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), widespread rain thundershower (few moderate to heavy falls) with windstorm is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu divisions, while at isolated places in Zhob, D.I.Khan, D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal divisions.

Heavy to very heavy falls are also expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

