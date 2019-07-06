LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar surveyed streets of Lahore last night (Friday) after rain lashed the city to overlook drainage conditions, ARY News reported on Saturday.

CM Buzdar undertook a survey of the city without protocol in the areas of Ferozpur road, Ichraa, Shah Jamal, Muslim Town, Canal road and Jail road.

The Chief Minister also reached the Services Hospital on an unannounced visit to observe the workings of the institute.

The patients and the families present in the hospice expressed their shock and amazement at the sight of the CM’s presence.

One of the startled patient inquired how the CM was there so late at night to which CM Buzdar replied that he was there to inquire about his health.

The patients and their families surrounded the dignitary and apprised him of the healthcare facilities at the institute.

CM Buzdar said that the meaning of tonight’s expedition was to get awareness of the real problems people were facing during the monsoon season and inside healthcare facilities.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on July 4 said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government believed in performance instead of slogans.

In a statement issued from his office, CM Buzdar said that the opportunity given by Almighty Allah to serve the people will be fulfilled by treating it as a sacred responsibility.

He said that the PTI government was taking every decision in the best interest of the country so that the economy could be improved.

