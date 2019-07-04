‘We believe in performance instead of slogans’: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government believed in performance instead of slogans, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued from his office, CM Buzdar said that the opportunity given by Almighty Allah to serve the people will be fulfilled by treating it as a sacred responsibility.

He said that the PTI government was taking every decision in the best interest of the country so that the economy could be improved.

The chief minister made it clear that injustices made with the underprivileged areas by the past government will be compensated. He said, “Public needs are given priority in development schemes. Things are being improved day by day and a good time is knocking at the door.”

CM Buzdar said that when PTI came into power, the economy was on the brink of collapse and added that the incumbent government had set a new example by introducing reforms in such a short span of time.

The chief minister further said that every job would be done on merit adding that there is no room for the corrupt people in Punjab. The PTI government adopted zero-tolerance policy against the corruption, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that he was aware of problems faced by the people and difficulties of the common man.

