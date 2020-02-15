CM Buzdar briefs PM Imran on development projects in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar met with Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Lahore at Governor House, ARY News reported on Saturday.

During the meeting, matters related to the overall political, security situation of the province were discussed.

CM Buzdar briefed the prime minister on the ongoing development projects in Punjab. Usman Buzdar briefed the Premier about the steps taken by Punjab government to curb inflation.

He also informed PM Khan about the distribution of Sehat Insaf cards in the province. The meeting was attended by Punjab Chief Secretary and other officials.

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Safe City Authority Lahore. On the occasion, he was briefed about the security measures taken for security in Lahore and Global Portal. He also launched global portal of Police Khidmat Markaz.

He will be the chief guest at a ceremony of distributing Sehat Sahulat Cards in Lahore.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Lahore on a day-long visit. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar received PM Imran Khan at Lahore airport.

