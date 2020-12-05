CM Buzdar approves various mega projects for Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday approved various mega projects for Lahore city worth billions of rupees, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Punjab chief minister announced several development projects for Lahore city to be completed in the next several years.

The megaprojects approved for Lahore include an overhead bridge near Lahore Railway Station, construction of an underpass at Wehdat Raod worth Rs1.5 billion.

CM Buzdar also announced the construction of a flyover at Shahkam Chowk.

It may be noted that several plans for provincial capital are under consideration as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s local leadership last week had recommended the Punjab government to divide Lahore into four districts instead of two.

Read More: Govt decides to divide Lahore into two districts: sources

The Central Punjab leadership had recommended splitting Lahore into four districts and suggested to appoint deputy commissioners in these new districts.

PTI Central Punjab President Ijaz Chaudhry tabled the proposal before the prime minister and chief minister. The local leadership had also suggested the division of hospitals on an administrative basis.

Earlier it was learnt that the Punjab government had decided to divide Lahore into two districts.

