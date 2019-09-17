CM Buzdar takes notice of three children’s death in Kasur

KASUR: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken stern notice of murder of three children in Pattoki, district of Kasur, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The CM Buzdar sought a report of the incident from the IG Punjab and issued directives to immediately trace out the accused involved in the murder and initiate legal action against them.

He extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family members of the deceased children.

Earlier today, three children, who were abducted months ago, were found dead in the area of Chunian, Tehsil of Kasur District.

According to details, the remains of three minor boys were recovered from Punjab’s Kashur district and police have confirmed that all three were brutally murdered after being sexually assaulted.

The three children were identified as Salman, Muhammad Imran and Muhammad Faizan.

The Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP), Arif Nawaz Khan has formed an investigation team under the supervision of the superintendent of police (SP) for investigation Quddus Baig. The Punjab police chief has directed an investigation team to submit a report within six hours.

