Three missing children found dead in Kasur

KASUR: Three children, who were abducted months ago, were found dead in the area of Chunian, Tehsil of Kasur District, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the remains of three minor boys were recovered from Punjab’s Kashur district and police have confirmed that all three were brutally murdered after being sexually assaulted.

The three children were identified as Salman, Muhammad Imran and Muhammad Faizan.

Police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident, while dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Taking notice of the incident, the Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) has condemned the incident and directed Additional IG to reach the site immediately.

The IGP Punjab said the body of one child was 40 days old, while the other body was 2 months older.

“The third body of children was one day older,” he continued.

He has also formed the investigation team under the supervision of Quddus Baig. The Punjab police chief has directed an investigation team to submit a report within six hours.

