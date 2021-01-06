LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday took notice of the murder of two sisters who had been abducted from Kahna on November 26, ARY News reported.

As per details, CM Buzdar has sought a probe report from the Inspector General Police.

Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow to the bereaved family over the killing of two Kahna sisters and assured them to provide justice at any cost. He said the accused will be given strict punishment as per law.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested two suspects from Lahore involved in the abduction and murder of two sisters.

Earlier today, Police officials recovered the bodies of two sisters from a nullah who had been abducted from Kahna on November 26.

Police had claimed that the bodies of two sisters were recovered from a nullah two days ago. The slain women were identified as Abida and Sajida who had been kidnapped from Kahna on November 26.

They added that both sisters were married and allegedly slaughtered by the unidentified persons.

