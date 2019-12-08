CM Buzdar takes notice of torture on woman in Okara

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Sunday took notice of torture on an elderly woman in Okara, ARY News reported.

The chief minister directed the regional police officer (RPO) of Sahiwal to submit a report in this regard.

He also issued directives for the provision of justice to the victim woman saying the incident of torture is unacceptable.

Earlier in the day, a video went viral on social media, in which an influential person was seen torturing a 70-year-old woman in the village of Okara.

According to ARY News correspondent, a woman identified as Amna Bibi, was subjected to torture by influential people for not making reconciliation over the previous murder case.

The culprits brutally tortured the old lady and also filmed her video.

Earlier in October, a man tortured his nephews in Okara for going to meet their mother at a time when their father was not at home. The mother of the two children had left home after some dispute with her husband and the children had gone to meet their mother.

The victims’ father first refused to lodge a case against his brother but after seeing the viral video, he went ahead with the case.

The man whose videos of torturing his nephews went viral on the internet was arrested later on by Punjab police.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar too took notice of the incident and ordered Assistant Commissioner to visit the village and meet the victims.

