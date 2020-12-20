Opposition lacks moral courage to resign from assemblies: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar has said that opposition parties lack the courage to resign from assemblies and they will continue to fix new dates, even after December 31.

In a statement released from Lahore today, CM Punjab said that the opposition alliance knows that government will hold by-elections if they resign from the assemblies.

He vowed that as long as Prime Minister Imran Khan is in power, these rejected elements will be held accountable for the looted wealth and no matter what they do and the government will not give them NRO.

Usman Buzdar said that the opposition should have mercy on the nation and give up negative politics. Despite repeated failures, PDM is still dreaming of overthrowing the incumbent government, he added.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said on December 4 that lawmakers belonging to different opposition parties would submit resignations to their respective party heads by December 31.

