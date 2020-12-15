ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday claimed that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is divided over resignations from the assemblies and long march, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, FM Qureshi said that PDM faced huge embracement as its Lahore power show miserably failed.

Commenting on the two major parties of the PDM, Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he said that former president Asif Ali Zardari has not taken any decision yet, while there is a clear division in the ranks of PML-N.

“One group is supporting Shehbaz Sharif’s narrative and the other is of Maryam Nawaz.”

FM Qureshi said that submission of resignations from the assemblies with the party leadership is a ‘drama’, the resignations should have been submitted with the concerned speaker’s office, if the PDM is serious on the issue, he added.

Read more: People of Lahore rejected PDM’s narrative: FM Qureshi

Responding to the deadline given by the PDM to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to resign, he asked why should Prime Minister Imran Khan resign? “PTI received over 17million votes in GE 2018.”

I want to make it very clear to the PDM leadership that PTI rejects their deadline and PM Imran Khan will not resign, neither assemblies will be dissolved, he vowed.

The foreign minister said that allegations of rigging after every election in the country have become a habit, the incumbent government wants to bring reforms with the help of the opposition but they are up to another thing.

Read more: Bilawal warns of a ‘long march’ in case 18th amendment is rolled back

The demand for fresh elections by the PDM is unconstitutional, FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi maintained.

Qureshi invited opposition for talks if they feel there is any issue related to the 18th amendment, but cannot negotiate on the corruption cases.

Comments

comments