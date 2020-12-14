ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday lauded the political maturity of Lahorites and said that they have made a big decision after rejecting the narrative of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), ARY NEWS reported.

“The politically mature Lahorites will never accept the narrative of the PDM,” the prime minister said while chairing a meeting of the spokespersons of the government.

The meeting also mulled over the political situation of the country as the prime minister also issued guidelines for the spokespersons.

“Tell them clearly that we will not give NRO to the opposition,” he said adding that the PDM reiterated undemocratic demands during the Lahore public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.

He further lamented at the dictatorial policies followed within the party in the opposition parties and said that one of their leaders inherited the chairmanship while the other was made a leader by her father.

The spokespersons during the meeting said that the public gatherings of the PDM failed miserably and the masses have made it clear that they would never accept the narrative of the opposition.

It is pertinent to mention here that soon after the PDM gathering in Lahore on Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan termed the opposition’s show as “pathetic”.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said the PDM leaders displayed utter callousness by endangering people’s lives during the COVID-19 spike.

“Pathetic. PDM spent so much money, time, effort and displayed utter callousness by endangering people’s lives during COVID-19 spike,” he wrote.

“All this just to blackmail me into giving them an NRO to save their looted wealth,” the prime minister said.

