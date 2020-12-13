People of Lahore rejected PDM’s narrative: FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Terming the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) Lahore gathering a failed show, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday claimed that the masses rejected the narrative of the opposition’s alliance, ARY News reported.

Commenting on the PDM’s rally, FM Qureshi said that people of Lahore boycotted the opposition’s meeting and proved that they were not with their narrative.

He said that the masses rejected the leadership of the 11 opposition parties and gave their verdict in support of the PTI-led government. Media showed that the government did not create hurdles in the way of the public meeting in Lahore, he added.

Earlier today, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of major opposition parties had failed to attract public support in Lahore’s public gathering being held at Minar-e-Pakistan.

According to police sources, around 8,500 people participated in the Lahore rally, while according to the special branch around 10,000 people attended the PDM’s public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan. The independent sources had told ARY News that 9,0000 to 10,000 people were present in the Lahore jalsa.

Moreover, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering in Lahore had been marred by ruckus when participants of the rally reached near the stage by breaking all hurdles.

