CM Buzdar records statement before sugar inquiry commission

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Usman recorded his statement before the sugar inquiry commission investigating the sugar crisis in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The commission is being led by FIA Director-General Wajid Zia.

Sources said the Buzdar responded to the commission’s queries about the provision subsidy on the export of sugar.

Earlier on May 12, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had recorded his statement before the sugar inquiry commission.

The minister met with the Director General FIA Wajid Zia, who was leading the probe into the matter and members of the inquiry commission.

Talking to media on the occasion, Asad Umar had said that soon it would be revealed as to how Prime Minister Imran Khan was different from other political leaders.

According to the latest updates, the sugar inquiry commission made progress in the probe into alleged misappropriation by completing interviews of the chief executive officers (CEOs) of different sugar mills on Sunday.

The executives’ interviews have been conducted by the inquiry commission at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) headquarters.

It emerged that the sugar inquiry commission had summoned eight groups for the interviews from the sugar mills including Alliance Group, Hunza Group, Hamza Group.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal cabinet on April 28 gave three weeks more time to Sugar Forensic Commission (SFC) to compile its detailed forensic report on the sugar and wheat scandal.

The approval was given in a federal cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, here in Islamabad.

