Cabinet gives inquiry commission three weeks to present forensic report on sugar crisis

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday gave three weeks more time to Sugar Forensic Commission (SFC) to compile its detailed forensic report on the sugar and wheat scandal, ARY News reported citing sources.

The approval was given in a federal cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, here in Islamabad.

The commission tasked with the forensic examination of the wheat, sugar inquiry report had sought three weeks’ time for submission of the thorough report.

Moreover, the federal cabinet also approved the Rs75 billion package for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and unemployed laborers.

Under the approved ‘Chota Karobar Imdadi Package’ package, the federal government will pay the electricity bills for small businesses for the months of May, June and July.

The cabinet also approved the financial package for journalists infected with the novel coronavirus. The prime minister has tasked Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Special Assistant for Information Asim Saleem Bajwa to prepare a strategy for distribution of aid.

The cabinet meeting reviewed the measures in controlling the spread of coronavirus in the country. The meeting also endorsed the decisions taken by the National Coordination Committee (NCC).

