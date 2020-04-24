FIA seeks two weeks to submit forensic report on wheat, sugar scam

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has sought more time to submit a detailed forensic report on the sugar and wheat scandal, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources privy to the development relayed FIA director general Wajid Zia sought two weeks’ time from the federal government for submission of the report, which granted his request.

They said two more officers, Arsalan Watto and Ayaz Khan, have been added to the team conducting a forensic audit of the matter. It will visit different sugar mills in connection with its forensic audit.

The report will be presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan after two weeks, the sources added.

Read More: IPP report: National kitty faced Rs4tr loss due to irregularities in power sector

Earlier, on April 7, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan had said Prime Minister Imran Khan will take action against those behind the recent sugar and wheat crises in the country on the basis of a final inquiry report.

She added the inquiry report on the sugar crisis raised many a question on the sugar policy.

SAPM Awan said Prime Minister Khan took strong exception to threats extended to the inquiry commission that carried out a thorough probe into the shortages of wheat and sugar which took a heavy toll on the masses in January.

Read More: Joint Investigative Team to probe sugar, wheat scandal: sources

She quoted the premier as saying that if relevant elements again resort to such an act, they will not go unpunished, adding he clarified that no one will be allowed to create hurdles to dispensation of justice.

Comments

comments