Joint Investigative Team to probe sugar, wheat scandal: sources

ISLAMABAD: Sources privy to the government quarters revealed on Wednesday that the national accountability bureau (NAB) has agreed on formation of a joint investigation team to determine culprits of wheat, sugar crisis, ARY News reported.

NAB Rawalpindi has been tasked with the primary investigations into the national wheat and sugar crisis scandal.

Director General NAB Rawalpindi, Irfan Naeem Mangi will lead the joint investigative team consisting of individuals from other Law Enforcing Agencies of the country.

Sources further entailed that the investigation team will be empowered to summon whoever they deem related to the crime for questioning.

Earlier on April 21 Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice retired Javed Iqbal greenlighted investigation into wheat and sugar scandal.

The approval was given in a a NAB Executive Board meeting held today in the federal capital. The NAB will also thoroughly investigate into alleged smuggling of wheat and sugar and subsidies to the sectors.

It may be noted that the NAB spokesperson, yesterday, had said that, sugar and wheat crisis is a prime mega scandal and the anti-graft watching will not remain silent into the scam of billions of rupees.

