ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday Prime Minister Imran Khan will take action against those behind the recent sugar and wheat crises in the country on the basis of a final inquiry report on April 25.

Briefing the media on today’s meeting of the federal cabinet, she said the government would bring in reforms to ward off such artificial crises in future. She added the inquiry report on the sugar crisis raised many a question on the sugar policy.

SAPM Awan said Prime Minister Khan took strong exception to threats extended to the inquiry commission that carried out a thorough probe into the shortages of wheat and sugar which took a heavy toll on the masses in January.

She quoted the premier as saying that if relevant elements again resort to such an act, they will not go unpunished, adding he clarified that no one will be allowed to create hurdles to dispensation of justice.

Ms Awan said the federal cabinet endorsed the Cabinet Committee on Energy’s (CCE) decisions and approved a suggestion for setting up a task force to reorganize the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

The special assistant said the government’s flagship Ehsaas programme is extending financial assistance to the poor without any discrimination.

The cabinet was informed that the process of payment of Rs144 billion under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme will commence on April 8 (tomorrow), she added.

The cabinet also got a detailed briefing on measures being taking to arrest the spread of coronavirus in the country.

