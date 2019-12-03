LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar distributed Sehat Insaf Cards among the differently-abled persons here on Tuesday.

CM Buzdar distributed Sehat Insaf Cards during a ceremony held in connection with the international day of persons with disabilities.

Addressing the ceremony, he announced the launch of Sehat Insaf Cards for 30,000 Thalassemia patients, adding that 70,000 families of differently-abled persons would be facilitated.

The government was striving for the rehabilitation of persons with disabilities so as to make them a useful organ of the society, said chief minister Buzdar.

Usman Buzdar said that the Sehat Insaf Card programme was a flagship initiative of the PTI government, adding that one-third population of the province was being treated in private hospitals through Sehat Insaf Cards.

He informed that more than 450,000 needy persons had benefited from this scheme while more than 118,000 patients had been treated in private hospitals.

The chief minister informed that the Punjab government was employing more than 575 visually impaired persons after a gap of seven years.

Meanwhile, 14 new buses were also being provided to special educational institutions, he added.

