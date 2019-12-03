Govt committed to mainstream differently-abled persons: Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari says government is committed to protect the rights of persons with disability in Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with international day for the persons with disabilities in Islamabad, She said the government is working to bring this segment into mainstream to enable them in contributing in national development.

She said that the ICT Rights of Persons with Disability Bill has been submitted to the parliament for approval.

She said public universities, CDA and the State Bank of Pakistan have been requested to facilitate the needs of differently-able persons including: subsidies for education, special access for public buildings, and ATM facilities for the visually impaired, Radio Pakistan reported.

The minister said her ministry also aims to strengthen coordination and cooperation between relevant stakeholders for the collection of data on disability in the country.

She assured that the accessibility code for the disabled persons will be adopted in all the buildings of Pakistan for their ease in access and also paid homage to the parents of children with disabilities who bring up their children despite all difficulties.

Shireen Mazari said that her ministry has advised the government to provide all necessary facilities to differently-abled students in public sector educational intuitions, including discount in fee and quota of seats.

