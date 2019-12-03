Governor Sindh praises differently-abled persons for not giving up

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Tuesday praised differently-abled persons for not giving up and fighting with great courage every time, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing an event held at the Governor House in connection with the International Day of Disabled Persons, he said that disabled persons had achieved a place in society by utilizing their potentials and highlighted their own importance.

The governor said that disabled persons had played a role in the development and prosperity of the country.

“Keeping in view the long-term desire of those with hearing impairments, I have been very happy to sign a driving license bill for them,” said the governor Sindh.

He said that Green Line Bus Project was the first project in the country which would provide all facilities for the special people so that they too can avail the best travel facilities.

Imran Ismail added that there were special opportunities for differently abled people in the Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Program.

“The present government is committed to the vision of turning the country into Riyasat-i-Madina,” he said while praising the private sector for its contribution in serving masses.

On the occasion, children from various institutions of special education also presented songs. The ceremony was also attended by Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar along with a large number of disabled people including prominent social entrepreneurs.

