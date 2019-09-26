Sindh CM orders to implement 5pc job quota for differently-abled persons

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Thursday directed all the provincial departments to implement five per cent job quota for differently-abled persons, ARY News reported.

According to a communiqué issued by the Sindh chief secretary, all the provincial departments were directed to announce vacancies in line with the allocated quota for disabled persons.

The chief minister also directed to issue offer letters to those candidates who had already cleared their interviews in a week.

Earlier on June 3, Prime Minister of Pakistan had issued special directions to BISP chairperson Sania Nishtar to help ensure prioritized treatment of physically handicapped individuals.

The PM in a cabinet meeting had issued special directives for physically handicapped and challenged individuals. He had directed Sania Nishtar chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to ensure welfare and prosperity of such individuals.

He had ordered that a set quota of 2% to be kept for differently-abled citizens of Pakistan in employment opportunities.

