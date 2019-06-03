ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan has issued special directions to BISP chairperson Sania Nishtar to help ensure prioritized treatment of physically handicapped individuals, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan in a cabinet meeting issued special directives for physically handicapped and challenged individuals , he directed Sania Nishtar chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to ensure welfare and prosperity of such individuals.

He ordered that a set quota of 2% to be kept for differently-abled citizens of Pakistan in employment opportunities.

He also directed to ensure provision of free hearing aids, wheelchairs and other things of to handicapped at the working place.

“We will makes sure that the handicapped will be taken care of and will be issued Sehat Insaf Cards,” said Imran Khan.

Continuing on he said that to attain the dream and vision of making Pakistan an Islamic Welfare state, the state must look after it’s needy and poor.

He stressed on the need to care for and work for the handicapped of the country.

He also lamented that fact that the previous governments never paid much attention to this important section of the society.

“The current government is trying it’s utmost to help the differently-abled citizenry of this country, we aim to build safety, and welfare organizations dedicated to this segment of society,” said Khan in closing.

