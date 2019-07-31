CM Buzdar reviews progress on development schemes of South Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday directed officials to complete ongoing projects in the stipulated time period, ARY News reported.

He passed these directives, while presided over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat to review progress on development schemes of South Punjab.

“No compromise will be made on public welfare projects and should be completed in the stipulated time period”, he said.

He said the direction of the resources had been turned towards backward areas and no hindrance was tolerable in this regard and directed that timely provision of machinery should be ensured for cleanliness purposes.

The meeting reviewed progress on model cattle markets project and different departments gave a briefing about their development projects.

Chairman Planning and development department, secretaries of industry and finance departments and others attended the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the State Minister for Narcotics Control and SAFRON Shehryar Afridi met with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met in the provincial capital.

During the meeting, it was decided that Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Punjab police will jointly launch a crackdown on elements peddling drugs across the province.

They both decided to take collective steps to eliminate narcotics from the province.

