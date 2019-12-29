CM Buzdar orders to set up temporary shelter homes across province

LAHORE: In line with the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has ordered for setting up temporary shelter homes across the province.

The chief minister directed authorities to establish temporary shelter homes in those districts where there were no permanent shelter homes.

He said that protecting homeless people from extreme weather was a responsibility of the state. He directed concerned officers to sent reports to the CM Office after setting up the temporary shelter homes.

Earlier in the day, amid extremely cold conditions gripping parts of the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure that no person is left out without shelter.

Read More: No person be left out without shelter amid cold wave, PM tells Punjab, KP CMs

In a Twitter post, he had issued directives for their administrations to take immediate action to provide temporary shelters plus food for those who could not be accommodated in the existing Panagahs.

Comments

comments