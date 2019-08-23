CM Gilgit Baltistan and Chief Secretary moot underscores law and order situation

Chief Secretary Muhammad Khurram Agha called on Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman in Gilgit on Friday, Radio Pakistan reported.

They discussed matters pertaining to law and order situation and development of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Chief Secretary greeted the Cheif Minister and congratulated him for performing Hajj.

People from various segment of society, secretaries, officials, relatives and party workers also met with CM and greeted him.

Earlier on August 21, Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Buppi called on Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon in Islamabad.

He gave away briefing to the Governor about the performance of PBM for welfare and betterment of deserving people in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Governor praised the role of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for providing free treatment facility to poor patients and facilitation of orphans in sweet Homes.

