CM Jam Kamal condoles with victims of Quetta blast

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal has condemned mission road blast and offered condolences to its victims, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Ordering to ensure the safety of people’s lives and properties, the CM ordered IGP Balochistan to review the security plan to ensure the safety of the citizens.

He said those targeting innocent people have no religion and vowed to bring them in the court of the law.

Kamal also directed to ensure the provision of best health facilities to the injured of the blast.

Yesterday, at least one person was killed and around 12 injured in a blast that ripped through Tuk Tuk shoe market near mission road Quetta.

Read More: Two killed, several injured in Quetta blast

The provincial Home Minister Mir Zia Ullah Langau talking to media had confirmed that one person was killed and 12 others sustained injuries in a result of the blast.

According to reports, two children were also injured in a result of the blast.

Rescue teams had rushed the site and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Quetta for medical treatment.

Police said that the culprits and motive behind the attack were yet to be ascertained.

