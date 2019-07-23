Two killed, several injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA: At least two people were killed and 23 others sustained injuries after a bomb exploded near eastern bypass, area of provincial capital Quetta, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to reports, the bomb was planted in a motorbike at Sher Jan bus stop near eastern bypass of Quetta.

Rescue teams have rushed the site and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Quetta for medical treatment.

Police said that the culprits and motive behind the attack were yet to be ascertained while law enforcement agencies personnel reached the spot and investigation was underway.

Earlier on Sunday, At least nine people including four policemen were killed and scores of others were injured in shooting and blast attack in Dera Ismail Khan.

At least two policemen were martyred when armed terrorists opened fire at a check post in Dera Ismail Khan district. According to reports, the incident took place at Kotla Syedan police post in DIK district.

A bomb device exploded at the gate of District Headquarters Hospital DIK when the dead bodies of the deceased policemen were being transferred to the medical facility.

