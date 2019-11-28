QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan laid foundation stone of Media Academy on Thursday, ARY News reported.

CM Jam Kamal Khan said that the provincial government is willing to bring the province into the mainstream. He was addressing the ceremony organised for laying the foundation stone of Media Academy at the press club.

He said that the decisions for Balochistan will be made by its own people and only political parties will bring political change in the province. CM Khan added that the ruling party will not become a part of any kind of deal. He clarified that the agreements for the province’s resources will not be made for gaining few interests.

Read: CM Balochistan reviews renewable energy policy 2019 proposal

Earlier on November 12, Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan had said that the provincial government was giving top priority to speedy progress and prosperity of the province.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Quetta, CM Jam Kamal review pace of work on new and the ongoing developmental projects in the province, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the process of speedy progress would be accelerated in the province through timely completion of all developmental projects across the province.

