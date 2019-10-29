Web Analytics
CM Balochistan reviews renewable Energy policy 2019 proposal

CM Balochistan, Jam Kamal, Renewable Energy

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan says power can be generated through utilizing renewable alternate energy sources in the province.

He was presiding over a high level meeting to review the proposed renewable Energy policy 2019, Radio Pakistan reported.

Read More: Balochistan home minister issues alert ahead of Cyclone Kyarr

The Chief Minister said that Allah Almighty has blessed Balochistan province with a considerable capacity of power generation through utilizing solar, wind and biogas sources energy.

He said the solar, wind and bio gas are the cheapest renewable alternate sources of power generation and at the same time; all the said renewable power generation sources are also environment friendly ones.

Read More: PM Imran Khan inaugurates China-Hub Power Generation Plant in Balochistan

Earlier on October 18, In a step to increase literacy rate in Balochistan, the provincial government allocated more than Rs12 billion for its education sector.

According to officials of the provincial education department, 123 new primary schools will be established while 125 primary schools would be upgraded to middle level during the current fiscal year.

