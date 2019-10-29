CM Balochistan reviews renewable Energy policy 2019 proposal

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan says power can be generated through utilizing renewable alternate energy sources in the province.

He was presiding over a high level meeting to review the proposed renewable Energy policy 2019, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Chief Minister said that Allah Almighty has blessed Balochistan province with a considerable capacity of power generation through utilizing solar, wind and biogas sources energy.

He said the solar, wind and bio gas are the cheapest renewable alternate sources of power generation and at the same time; all the said renewable power generation sources are also environment friendly ones.

