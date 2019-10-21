HUB: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that Pakistan is moving forward through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, ARY News reported on Monday.

Addressing inaugural ceremony of China Hub Power Generation Plant in Balochistan today, he said this is the first joint project under the CPEC umbrella and he is very happy after inaugurating it.

“The government will facilitate joint collaboration between Pakistani and Chinese businesses in various sectors.”, he said.

PM Imran Khan said with the help of coal reserves in Thar, Pakistan can generate huge amount of electricity, which can be enough for at least 100 years.

He said till control over menace of corruption, we cannot attract foreign investment in the country. “We have to give Pakistan, a transparent governess.”

The premier, said a small group in past, looted country’s resources for its personal interests, but now the country is moving in a right direction.

Commenting on Balochistan, he said the province is rich in terms of natural resources and the incumbent government is paying special attention to uplift the province.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan had said the resolution of Karachi’s problems is the responsibility of the Sindh government, but the federal government is also contributing from its own resources to resolve these issues in view of public welfare.

He was talking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members of the Sindh Assembly in Karachi on Monday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The premier had said the federal government is fully aware of water, transport, waste management and other issues being faced by the residents of Karachi.

He had said Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan, but it is unfortunate that the people and issues of the metropolitan were ignored in the past. “The poor economic condition of Sindh is a result of corruption.”

