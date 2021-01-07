QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday once again requested the Hazara community to bury the coal miners that were killed in a brutal attack in Machh area.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “I once again request the lavaiqeen to do Tadfeen of Bodies… the religious obligations may not be held back and please it may be done… I request you all again.”

The community continued a sit-in on Quetta’s Western Bypass near Hazara Town with the coffins of miners for the fifth consecutive day today, refusing to end the protest and bury their loved ones until their demands are met.

The protesters have been demanding that the premier visit Quetta, after which they will bury the slain miners.

Yesterday, PM Imran Khan, urging the Hazara community to bury the coal miners, reassured the bereaved families that he will soon visit Quetta to offer condolences personally over their loss.

“I share your pain & have come to you before also to stand with you in your time of suffering. I will come again very soon to offer prayers and condole with all the families personally,” the premier tweeted.

“I will never betray my people’s trust. Please bury your loved ones so their souls find peace.”

