CM directs to expedite work on Karachi Safe City Project

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday directed concerned officials to expedite work on the Karachi Safe City Project, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this while chairing a high-level session to review the law and order situation of the province.

Sindh Police briefed the meeting regarding the installation of ten thousand cameras in Karachi.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that Rs10 billion had been allocated for the installation of 10,000 CCTV cameras under the safe city project. He directed officials to expedite work on the project and complete the installation of cameras as soon as possible.

“Safe City Project is very important for Karachi in order to keep an eye on the mobility of citizens,” said Murad Ali Shah and directed Sindh IGP Mushtaq Mehar to control street crime in the city.

CM said that law and orders situation has improved in the city as Karachi has been ranked at 93 in the global crime index at the start of 2020.

“Karachi had been ranked sixth among 374 cities of the world in 2014, rising to 71 in 2018 and at the end of 2019. It further improved to 88 in January 2020, and is now 93 on the index as of the start of February,” Murad Ali Shah told the meeting.

He added that 47,199 personnel of security agencies will be deployed for the security of Rabi-ul-Awwal processions. Murad Ali Shah directed law enforcement agencies to finalise fool-proof security arrangements for the processions of Rabi-ul-Awwal across Sindh.

Earlier in 2018, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had announced to set up a safe city project in Karachi to keep an eye on the mobility of citizens and vehicular traffic.

This chief minister had announced that under the safe city project more than 10,000 high-quality CCTV cameras would be installed at 3000 different strategically selected locations, including entry and exit points.

